Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Grows By 8.5%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Activity

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,511. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

