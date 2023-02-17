Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Decreases By 7.4%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 1,428,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $144.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

