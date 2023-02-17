Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Increases By 8.9%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Arconic

In other news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,707,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.12. 672,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,211. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

