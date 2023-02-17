Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Grows By 8.2%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,181. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ASE Technology by 230.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ASE Technology

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.