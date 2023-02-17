Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expands By 9.8%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATN International stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. 9,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ATN International

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

