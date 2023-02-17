Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 9.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.58.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.