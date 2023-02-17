Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 9.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.58.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

