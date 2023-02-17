Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Rises By 5.0%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.94. 845,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

