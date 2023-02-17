Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Decreases By 10.6%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Biophytis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 72,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

