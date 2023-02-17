Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Drops By 6.2%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,028 shares of company stock worth $116,267. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 85,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

