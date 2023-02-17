Short Interest in Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Decreases By 14.5%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 426.0 days.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

CCPPF remained flat at $1.20 on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

