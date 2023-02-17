Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Rises By 10.2%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 979,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

