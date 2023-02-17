Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Expands By 7.7%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,309,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 9,571,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

Shares of CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

