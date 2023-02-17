Short Interest in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Increases By 8.6%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 27,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,805,000 after buying an additional 741,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 5,155,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

