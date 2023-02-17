Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Declines By 12.8%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 939,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CoStar Group

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

