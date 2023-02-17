Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Rises By 10.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 244.8% during the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance

NASDAQ DCRDW remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

