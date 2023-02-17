Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expands By 9.3%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,619,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.