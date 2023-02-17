Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Decreases By 9.9%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,692,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,988,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,494,000 after purchasing an additional 792,813 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,264,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $62.86. 910,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.