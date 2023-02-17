Short Interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declines By 10.7%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

EPR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 297,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,910. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

