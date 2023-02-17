Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Decreases By 14.3%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,082. Evolus has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $522.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Evolus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Evolus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Evolus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.