Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 6.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 192,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FULC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
