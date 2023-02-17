Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 6.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 192,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 708,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,218. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $633.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

FULC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

