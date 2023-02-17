Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expands By 9.9%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.23. 28,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,570. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.81. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock worth $11,840,897. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.