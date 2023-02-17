Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Drops By 14.7%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $867,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE GNK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 918,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $764.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.