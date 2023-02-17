Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Drops By 14.7%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $867,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GNK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 918,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $764.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

