Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expands By 9.0%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $235.26. 1,491,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

