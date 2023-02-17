Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Rises By 8.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,550,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 22,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GERN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,431,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

