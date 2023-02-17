Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Expands By 9.1%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GORO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Gold Resource Company Profile

GORO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 857,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.43. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.