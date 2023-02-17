Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Expands By 8.5%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GPMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

GPMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 378,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,102. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 603,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

