Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Rises By 9.1%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFBL remained flat at $19.98 on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

