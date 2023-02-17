Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Decreases By 10.8%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Huize Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of HUIZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Huize has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

