Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Drops By 8.6%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 90,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

IDR stock traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting €5.34 ($5.74). The company had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €4.60 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of €13.72 ($14.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported (€0.16) (($0.17)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by (€0.14) (($0.15)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of €1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €4.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

