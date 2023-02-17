Short Interest in immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Decreases By 15.4%

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On immatics biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get immatics biotechnologies alerts:

immatics biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMTXW traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 13,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204. immatics biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for immatics biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for immatics biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.