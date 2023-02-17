Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Rises By 7.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.68. 97,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $129.76.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
