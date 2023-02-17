Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expands By 6.7%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,595,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.