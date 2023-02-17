Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Rises By 8.2%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 838,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Kemper Trading Up 0.9 %
Kemper stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. 309,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,705. Kemper has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.
Kemper Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 12.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kemper by 21.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 113.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.