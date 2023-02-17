Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Grows By 9.4%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 560,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,741. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kennedy-Wilson

KW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

