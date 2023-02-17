Short Interest in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expands By 8.2%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.26. 816,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,758. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average of $234.98.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.