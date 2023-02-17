Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Decreases By 9.5%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $41,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $111.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

