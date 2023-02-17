Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expands By 9.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 21,950,000 shares. Approximately 25.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JWN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,337. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Nordstrom by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.