Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expands By 9.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 21,950,000 shares. Approximately 25.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Nordstrom Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of JWN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,337. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.