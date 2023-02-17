Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Increases By 8.4%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $116,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE GHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 113,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,407. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

