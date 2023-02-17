Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expands By 5.7%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 742,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 152,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $686.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

