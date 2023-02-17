Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increases By 8.0%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.91. 229,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $232.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

About TopBuild

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

