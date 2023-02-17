Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFG opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.