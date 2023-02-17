Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 176,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

