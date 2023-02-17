Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Garmin by 20.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Garmin by 40.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,174,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 338,153 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

