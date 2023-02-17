Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.77 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $449.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.02 and a 200-day moving average of $418.86.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.