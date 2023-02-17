Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTES opened at $86.58 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

