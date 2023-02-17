Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $56.72.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.