Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 132 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.31.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $173.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

