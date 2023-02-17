Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 208 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.68.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

