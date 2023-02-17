Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 304 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

Shares of MNST opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

