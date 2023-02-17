Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 399 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,892,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,556. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

NYSE SPGI opened at $357.82 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

